Belcan Acquires Government IT Solutions Provider Telesis

Belcan, a portfolio company of private equity firm AE Industrial Partners (AEI), has acquired government IT solutions provider Telesis for an undisclosed sum.

This is deal number 527 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Belcan is a global supplier of engineering, supply chain, technical recruiting and IT services to various U.S. government customers. This is Belcan’s fifteenth acquisition since it was bought by AEI, a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, power generation and specialty industrial markets.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Telesis was founded in 1998 to provide IT solutions for large, complex government customers. Telesis serves several U.S. federal agencies in defense, civilian, health and intelligence markets. Among the company’s core services are cybersecurity, cloud and IT modernization and managed technology solutions. Telesis has additional operations across the United States and internationally.

Belcan Acquires Telesis: Federal Connections

Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan, commented:

“The acquisition of Telesis is transformational for Belcan’s Government IT Solutions business, immediately adding complementary capabilities and greater scale. Telesis not only has close, long-term relationships with leading federal customers, but its solutions and services are well-aligned with future federal spending priorities in the U.S. We look forward to working with the company’s talented management team to unlock the potential of the combined companies.”

Dave Jefferson, chief strategy officer of Telesis, said:

“Joining a large, multi-faceted organization such as Belcan will provide additional integrated services for our customers, as well as greater opportunities for our employees. Belcan shares our strong commitment to superior customer service and we are excited to work together to grow the business.”

Kirk Konert, partner at AEI, added:

“Spending on IT modernization and solutions is expected to remain a top priority for the U.S. Government. Together with Telesis, Belcan’s Government IT Solutions business is even more well-positioned to deliver a differentiated set of IT solutions to meet this critical demand. We are excited to add Telesis to our team and look forward to significant growth in the years ahead.”

Government Services M&A

M&A activity within the government services sector has remained steady this year. Numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic buyers have waded into the market.

As the coronavirus pandemic has raged around the world, cyberattacks on US government agencies have increased, if not in number then certainly in intensity. The result is that cybersecurity within government agencies has never been more important.

A full list of government IT services M&A deals can be found here.