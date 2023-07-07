Bechtle to Acquire French IT Firm Apixit

Bechtle AG plans to acquire French IT company Apixit, which would expand its reach into a sixth European country.

Bechtle AG plans to acquire French IT company Apixit for an undisclosed sum.

Bechtle AG, founded in 1983, is based in Neckarsulm, Germany. The company has 5,605 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bechtle’s areas of expertise include IT products, IT solutions, managed services, training, client management, servers and storage, networking solutions, virtualization, IT security, software, cloud, IT architecture and modern workplace.

Apixit, founded in 1992, is based in Les Ulis, near Paris, France. The company has 278 employees listed on LinkedIn. Apixit’s areas of expertise include Cybersecurity, Consulting, Audit, Managed Services, and Infrastructure & Cloud.

As is standard practice in France, Apixit’s workers’ council will be consulted and the approval of the responsible French authorities sought before the purchase agreement is legally concluded.

This acquisition would mark the expansion of Bechtle’s IT services portfolio into a sixth European country after Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, and the Netherlands and would be the 110th acquisition in the company’s history. The Bechtle purchase would see the current group of financial investors withdrawing from the company, but there would be no changes to Apixit’s executive management, the company said.

Bechtle’s French Market Expansion

Bechtle has been active in the French market since 2000. Apixit would complement the Bechtle Group’s current locations in Paris, Antony, Roissy-en-France, Plessis, Angoulême, Illkirch-Graffenstaden and Sophia Antipolis, according to the company.

Together with Apixit, the number of employees of the Bechtle Group in France would increase to almost 1,200.

Bechtle Acquires Apixit: Additional Commentary

Konstantin Ebert, executive vice president for France, Benelux and the UK, Bechtle AG, commented:

“With Apixit, we are taking another big step towards European market leadership. The IT company is run by an excellent leadership team and will augment our already significant foothold in the French market. Apixit and Bechtle are much more than just matching pieces in the french puzzle, we also expect new synergies that will benefit all Bechtle Group companies.”

Fabrice Tusseau, chairman, Apixit, said: