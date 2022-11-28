MSP M&A: Bechtle Acquires ACS Systems UK

Bechtle AG has acquired Northampton, UK-based ACS Systems UK Ltd. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 996 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Bechtle AG Acquires ACS Systems for UK Expansion

Bechtle AG, founded in 1983, is based in Neckarsulm, Germany. The company has 5,605 employees listed on LinkedIn. Bechtle’s areas of expertise include IT products, IT solutions, managed services, training, client management, servers and storage, networking solutions, virtualization, IT security, software, cloud, IT architecture and modern workplace.

ACS Systems, founded in 1995, is based in Northampton, UK. The company has 124 employees listed on LinkedIn. ACS’ areas of expertise include modern workplace, data center, cybersecurity solutions and managed services, IT infrastructure, office furniture and interiors, data cabling and AV solutions, cloud hosted solutions, IT security, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, IT support, 3D office design, communications, technology, managed print services, digital transformation, hosted voice, telecomm, connectivity, workplace, cyber essentials, Microsoft Teams, managed IT, business voice and Microsoft Gold Partner.

The executive management team of ACS, including co-founder and managing director Jon Thorpe, will remain in their current roles and oversee the process of integrating the company into the Bechtle Group together with James Napp, managing director of Bechtle direct UK, the companies said.

The acquisition furthers Bechtle’s growth acquisition strategy and strengthens its foothold in the British market. Bechtle currently has a presence in Chippenham and Manchester in the UK. The companies said the goal is to expand their combined portfolio and establish a joint managed services platform to support customers.

Bechtle Acquires ACS: Executive Insights

Konstantin Ebert, executive vice president for France, Benelux and UK, Bechtle AG, commented on the news:

“We see excellent prospects on the horizon of the British market with ACS. We already have a successful track record together and are very positive that, by joining forces, both companies can offer huge added value in terms of end-to-end customer support. The two teams complement each other perfectly.”

James Napp, managing director, Bechtle Direct UK, added:

“I’ve known ACS for many years and have always enjoyed working with Jon Thorpe. ACS has a very experienced and highly capable team and will undoubtedly put us in a position to accelerate our growth and expand our offering for our customers. The cultural fit could not be better and we look forward to the opportunity to scale our mutual business together and become one of the top 10 IT solutions providers in the UK.”

Jon Thorpe, managing director and co-founder, ACS, said: