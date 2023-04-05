BearingPoint Acquires Salesforce Consultancy Smplicity

This acquisition of Smplicity bolsters BearingPoint's Salesforce capabilities and adds additional support to its existing market presence.

European management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has acquired London-based Salesforce consulting specialist Smplicity. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 91 that ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert have covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals for 2022, 2021, and 2020 listed here.

BearingPoint Acquires Salesforce Specialist Smplicity

BearingPoint, founded in 2002, is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The company has 9,849 employees listed on LinkedIn. BearingPoint’s areas of expertise include business consulting, technology consulting, management consulting, digital & strategy, finance & regulatory, operations, technology, advanced analytics, digital platforms, RegTech, software development and Agile Advisory.

Smplicity, founded in 2016, is based in London, England. The company has 18 employees listed on LinkedIn. Smplicity’s areas of expertise include London Salesforce Administration, London Salesforce Charities, London Salesforce Not For Profits, London Salesforce Small Business, Salesforce Social Enterprise, Salesforce SME, Administration, Developer, Optimisation, Integration, Configuration, BPA | BPO | BMP, CRM, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Non Profit, Sales Process, Marketing Automation, Service , Business Processes, Pardot, and CPQ.

Smplicity’s team will join BearingPoint, bringing with them extensive Insurance, Retail, Media, and Publishing experience, the companies said. This acquisition bolsters BearingPoint’s Salesforce capabilities and adds additional support to its existing market presence.

BearingPoint Acquires Smplicity: Executive Perspectives

Kiumars Hamidian, managing partner, BearingPoint, commented on the news:

“I am delighted to welcome the Smplicity team to the BearingPoint family. Their proven track record in delivering Salesforce solutions to their clients complements BearingPoint’s existing Salesforce practice, and will enhance our strong position in this space. With this acquisition, we are continuing to invest in our Salesforce growth plans, with the combined practice of BearingPoint and Smplicity strengthening our delivery of a comprehensive suite of services and expertise to support our clients’ ambitions.”

Goolshun Belut, CEO, Smplicity, added:

“With our shared vision and values, I am confident that the Smplicity team will fit seamlessly into BearingPoint. We will continue to focus on delivering leading solutions that meet the needs of our clients, and I look forward to further building our joint Salesforce capabilities.”

Eric Conway, GROW regional leader, BearingPoint, said:

“With a continued focus on growth in the UK, and particularly for our Salesforce practice, the experience that Smplicity has in this space is a fantastic fit for BearingPoint – both strategically and culturally. BearingPoint’s deep industry knowledge – combined with the technical expertise of the team – positions us uniquely in this market, and the addition of Smplicity is truly exciting.”

BearingPoint M&A Activity

BearingPoint is no stranger to M&A, having acquired Levo Consultants and disphere tech to expand its financial services consulting expertise. Arcwide, a joint venture between BearingPoint and IFS cloud services, acquired Fekra Digital Services last year.