BearingPoint Acquires disphere tech To Fuel Financial Services Growth

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint has acquired disphere tech, which provides cloud solutions to the financial services industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, disphere owns cloud platform diContract which offers digital onboarding functions, approval of brokerage contracts, video and audio consultations, portfolio transfers, FDPR-compliance features and client data and external contract management. The company will operate as a fully integrated part of BearingPoint, the companies shared.

The acquisition of disphere tech strengthens BearingPoint’s position in both the consulting and products areas, according to the company.

BearingPoint Acquires disphere tech For Financial Services Push

Sven Gerhardus, partner at BearingPoint’s Insurance segment, commented:

“In our client projects, it is obvious that communication between insurer, customer, insurance agent, broker and broker pool is a major challenge, especially for traditional insurers. Optimizing and digitalizing these processes with disphere tech’s GDPR-compliant solution is an absolute quick-win for insurance companies. That’s why disphere tech fits excellently in our consulting portfolio. diContract will enhance the digital customer and agent/broker experience in the financial services industry. It’s an all-in-one smart remote selling platform that is simple to use and dramatically reduces process efforts.”

Patrick Hüttemann, founder of disphere tech, said:

“Our merger with BearingPoint plays in perfectly with our goal of having more of an impact when it comes to supporting our customers in developing sales excellence and digital marketing solutions. BearingPoint’s excellent reputation in the financial services industry and its industry expertise will help us scale our solutions, especially diContract, and allow us to carry out even more ambitious projects.”

Kiumars Hamidian, managing partner at BearingPoint, added:

“Integrating IP and assets along with the creation of ventures and innovation are key elements of our strategy 2025. The integration of disphere tech represents a significant step in achieving BearingPoint’s strategic goals. diContract is another highly focused asset that is an excellent addition to our BearingPoint Products portfolio.”

