Beacon Communications Acquires Comtel Systems Technology

Beacon Communications has acquired California-based communications and security company Comtel Systems Technology for an undisclosed amount.

Founded over 40 years ago, Comtel is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The company’s 87 team members will join Beacon Communications, the company said.

Beacon, headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, says it will extend its offerings into the Northern California market as a result of the deal. Beacon primarily serves the healthcare, government municipalities, education and commercial real estate sectors.

Beacon Acquires Comtel: Leadership Insight

Brad Walsh, president, Beacon Communications, commented:

“We’re very excited for this opportunity to bring two great companies together as Comtel Systems Technology has provided exceptional solutions and service to the California market for many years. This move further strengthens our efforts of being industry leading experts within our field.”

Andrea Nielsen, president, Comtel, added: