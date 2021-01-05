BCM Acquiring SkySwitch for Expanded UCaaS Services

BCM One's SkySwitch buy allows BCM One to expand its UCaaS offerings and grow its channel audience and geographic reach.

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired Tampa, Florida-based SkySwitch, a white-label UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number eight that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Moreover, M&A activity involving UCaaS companies remains steady.

The acquisition will allow BCM One to expand its UCaaS offerings and grow its channel audience reach, according to the company. The company’s network of resellers includes MSPs, VARs, ISPs, WISPs, interconnects and channel agents. BCM One says it will now be able to provide these retailers with white-label communications services to offer their customers.

The SkySwitch leadership, wholesale sales and support teams will become part of BCM One, the companies announced. This acquisition also expands BCM One’s geographic footprint to include a fifth office location in Tampa, Florida.

BCM One Acquires SkySwitch: A Strategic Investment

Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, commented:

“We have made several strategic investments to grow and support BCM One’s product offerings. The acquisition of SkySwitch is a major step toward increasing our presence in the hosted voice market. It will bring additional products and revenue opportunities to our valued channel partners.”

Jayson Jones, vice president of sales at SkySwitch, added:

“We’re excited to join the BCM One family and add our streamlined white-label UCaaS platform to the company’s robust product portfolio. Our white-label approach is a perfect fit for BCM One’s strong channel base.”

Mark Amick, group president of NextGen communications at BCM One, said:

“The addition of SkySwitch to the BCM One family continues to solidify our channel-centric approach to delivering next-generation solutions. SkySwitch’s industry-leading wholesale UCaaS platform empowers managed service providers to deliver truly customized UCaaS solutions.”

BCM One’s UCaaS Investments

BCM One has been investing in its voice and collaboration services heavily since 2019 when Thompson Street Capital Partners recapitalized the business to spur the firm’s growth.

Since then, BCM One has made a number of acquisitions, including nexVortex, SIP.US, SIPTrunk and Arena One.