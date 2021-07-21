BCM One Acquires UCaaS Service Provider WCS

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), acquires Wholesale Carrier Services (WCS) for voice & data network expertise.

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), has acquired Wholesale Carrier Services (WCS), a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) provider that operates an IP-enabled voice and data network. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 433 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. It’s also the latest in a growing list of UCaaS industry M&A deals that we’ve tracked.

BCM One Acquires WCS: Business Backgrounds

BCM One, armed with WCS, will expanded its global presence with a network operations center (NOC) in the Asia Pacific region. The buyer has existing NOCs in the Americas.

BCM One, founded in 1992, is a managed technology solutions provider for voice and network services. The company serves more than 18,000 customers worldwide and has 2,500 channel partners. BCM One’s key services include UCaaS/hosted voice, SIP trunking, managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft professional services, technology expense optimization and global managed connectivity solutions.

Meanwhile, WCS operates a Sonus-powered network with PoPs in Tier III data centers across multiple switching hubs, PoPs, colocation centers and NOCs throughout North America and Asia, the seller says.

BCM One Acquires WCS: “Tremendous Synergies”

Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, commented on the news:

“WCS is a natural fit and there are tremendous synergies with our solutions portfolio and family-like culture. Their carrier-grade network, worldwide presence in 500+ cities and channel focus align with our continuing investments in those areas.”

Chris Barton, president and CEO of WCS added:

“We’ve seen BCM One achieve tremendous growth over the past couple of years. We’re excited to join forces and play a role in furthering the company’s solution, channel, and geographic expansion.”

The WCS brand and data and voice solutions will be integrated into the BCM One brand by the end of 2021, the companies say.

BCM One has extensive M&A experience. Earlier acquisitions have included:

2021 : LincLogix and SkySwitch

: LincLogix and SkySwitch 2020 : nexVortex

: nexVortex 2019 : SIPTrunk

: SIPTrunk 2016: Arena One and CloudStrategies

UCaaS for MSPs: Small Business Technology Providers

Meanwhile, the UCaaS market for SMB-focused MSPs continues to evolve. In addition to market giants like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, key developments to watch include:

