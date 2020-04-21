BCM One Acquires nexVortex, Gains Managed Network SIP Trunking

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners, has made its second acquisition in four months. This time, the acquired company is nexVortex of Herndon, Virginia. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 187 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. The pace of technology services M&A slowed amid the coronavirus pandemic in late March and early April 2020, but overall deal activity has picked up in recent days. See the complete M&A deal list here.

BCM One Acquires nexVortex: Business Details

The acquisition expands the New York City-based BCM One’s geographic footprint, adding nexVortex’s headquarters along with offices in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The offices will be helmed by current nexVortex employees Lita Miller and Mike Nowak, the company announced.

NexVortex is a provider of managed network SIP Trunking services, the technology that allows for communication over the internet with services like VoIP. Earlier this year, the company sold off its hosted voice business to Boca Raton, Florida’s 4Voice.

BCM One has M&A experience in this sector. The company’s previous acquisitions include New York-based UCaaS provider Arena One in December 2019, and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Siptrunk/Sip.us (SIP) in February 2019.

BCM One Acquires nexVortex: Executive Perspectives

Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, commented:

“The nexVortex team and products are an important addition to the strategic expansion of our voice offerings. In particular, the nexVortex mSIP managed SIP platform positions us to service customers nationwide of all sizes, from SMB up to enterprise.”

Wes Rogers, founder & COO at nexVortex, said:

“We’re excited to bring our 6,000 customers into the BCM One family. There’s great alignment across the solution set, and our drive to deliver ‘Uncommon Service’ is right in line with BCM One’s mission to ‘Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction.’”

Founded in 1991, BCM One is backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners and serves more than 7,000 customers around the globe.