UCaaS Acquisition: BCM One Acquires CoreDial

BCM One remains an active buyer in a strong M&A market for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS). CoreDial is BCM One's seventh acquisition since 2019.

BCM One, backed by private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners, has acquired CoreDial — a provider of white label Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) to channel partners. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 726 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

BCM One, founded in 1992, has over 17,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners. The company’s solutions include UCaaS and hosted voice, SIP trunking, managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, technology expense optimization and global managed connectivity.

This marks BCM One’s seventh acquisition since the business was recapitalized by Thompson Street Capital Partners in 2019 and its second acquisition this year. In July 2021, BCM One acquired WCS and in January 2021 the company acquired LincLogix.

CoreDial provides cloud communications, contact center and video collaboration to more than 32,000 customers via its CoreNexa platform, which is supported by 850+ partners in various geographies. Combined, BCM One and CoreDial will become one of the largest white-label UCaaS providers and be able to deliver more SMB-focused solutions to MSPs, VARs, system integrators and channel partners, the buyer asserted.

BCM One and CoreDial: Enabling Channel Success

Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One, commented on the news:

“The need for reliable and cost-effective communication and collaboration solutions will only continue to grow for SMBs as remote and hybrid models become the new normal. Expanding the SkySwitch portfolio with CoreDial’s team, technology and expertise strengthens our ability to deliver market-leading offerings to meet those needs.”

Alan Rihm, CEO at CoreDial, added:

“As the innovator of this unique and disruptive channel platform strategy, we couldn’t be more excited to have our team join the BCM One family. Since 2005, our vision has been to be the best at enabling channel success with cloud communications. By joining forces with BCM One, our nearly 1,000 partners will benefit from expanded resources and support from a channel-savvy company.”

UCaaS M&A Activity

M&A activity in the UCaaS space remains strong as organizations transition to a hybrid work model. You can see all UCaaS-related acquisitions ChannelE2E has tracked here.