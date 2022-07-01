Private Equity MSP Investment: BBH Capital Partners Backs Quest Technology Management

Private equity firm BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP) has invested in Quest Technology Management, a California-based MSP that specializes in cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, and unified communications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Private Equity Investment Supports California Managed IT Services Provider

Quest Technology Management, founded in 1982, is based in Roseville, California — near Sacramento. The company has 140 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quest serves mid-market enterprises across such vertical markets as Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Finance, and Telecommunications.

BBH, based in New York, has more than 5,000 employees across 17 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The firm’s private equity arm, BBHCP, typically invests $10 million to $150 million into businesses with target enterprise values of 20 million to more than $750 million. The capital ranges from buyouts and growth equity to recapitalizations and acquisitions, the firm says.