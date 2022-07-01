Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now

Private Equity MSP Investment: BBH Capital Partners Backs Quest Technology Management

Quest Technology Management, a California MSP, gains private equity funding to further expand cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, & unified communications services.
Credit: Getty Images

by Joe Panettieri • Jul 1, 2022

Private equity firm BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP) has invested in Quest Technology Management, a California-based MSP that specializes in cybersecurity, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, and unified communications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology investment deal number 576 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Private Equity Investment Supports California Managed IT Services Provider

Quest Technology Management, founded in 1982, is based in Roseville, California — near Sacramento. The company has 140 employees listed on LinkedIn. Quest serves mid-market enterprises across such vertical markets as  Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Finance, and Telecommunications.

BBH, based in New York, has more than 5,000 employees across 17 locations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The firm’s private equity arm, BBHCP, typically invests $10 million to $150 million into businesses with target enterprise values of 20 million to more than $750 million. The capital ranges from buyouts and growth equity to recapitalizations and acquisitions, the firm says.

Private Equity for MSP: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Quest Founder and CEO Tim Burke said:

“I am excited to partner with the BBHCP team as we continue to grow Quest. BBHCP’s reputation and experience working with founders and family-owned businesses was exactly what I was looking for when I began thinking about bringing on a partner. I am confident this relationship will help Quest further support and grow with our customers while also creating opportunities for our team.”

Added Brad Langer, managing director of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP:

“The investment in Quest is an attractive opportunity for BBHCP to partner with a well-managed owner-operated business looking to pursue several exciting growth opportunities. Tim and his management team have an incredible track record and we are thrilled they have chosen BBHCP as their partner.”

Concluded Matthew Salsbury, principal of BBHCP:

“The increase in cyber security threats, the expanded complexity of IT ecosystems, and the challenges hiring and retaining IT talent create long term tailwinds for high quality outsourced IT services providers like Quest. We look forward to working closely with Tim and Quest’s management team on their next chapter.”

