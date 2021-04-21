SAP Partner Basis Technologies Receives $25 Million Investment From Scottish Equity Partners

UK-based SAP partner Basis Technologies has received a fresh $25 million investment from Scottish Equity Partners (SEP).

Basis provides DevOps and test automation software for SAP systems. The money will be used to accelerate product development and invested in its global sales and partnership capabilities to bolster adoption of its software.

Basis employs more than 70 people with offices in the U.S., Australia, Germany and Hungary, in addition to its UK headquarters. The company counts BP, Procter & Gamble and Booking.com among its enterprise customers.

SEP’s Investment In Basis: “Ideally Positioned”

Martin Metcalf, CEO of Basis Technologies said:

“We are delighted to have SEP on board as our investment partner to help fuel the continued growth of Basis Technologies. We look forward to working together to expand our product, sales and delivery capabilities and to bring our pioneering DevOps automation solutions to more SAP users across the globe.”

Keith Davidson, partner at SEP, added:

“Basis Technologies is ideally positioned to benefit from the increasing need to adopt DevOps within SAP environments as businesses transition to the cloud and SAP’s new offerings. The company has an excellent reputation, puts its customers first and has significant experience delivering innovative automation software to organisations using SAP. We are pleased to be partnering with the team at Basis to help them achieve their strategic growth goals.”

About SEP

SEP is a Scottish-based private equity firm with offices in London and Glasgow.

The firm’s stated goal is to work with founders and management teams to help them achieve their global ambitions. SEP provides investment alongside expertise and access to an international network, according to its website.

SAP Partner Mergers, Acquisitions

