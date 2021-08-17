Barracuda RMM Gains Microsoft Security, ServiceNow Integrations

Barracuda Networks has updated the Barracuda RMM (remote monitoring and management) software platform for MSPs with various security and IT service management (ITSM) integrations.

The Barracuda RMM platform, designed for MSPs, now features:

Integration with Windows Defender Antivirus , which allows MSPs to protect “endpoints through central management and alerting of Windows Defender Antivirus for all files, folders, and selected devices,” the company says.

Improved patch management for third-party applications — including the ability for MSPs to “apply patches immediately to identified devices and improve visibility on which devices are online or offline.”

Expanded integration with Barracuda Intronis Backup — including “the ability to seamlessly sync new information between the RMM and the Intronis management console, and view critical reports and alerts, such as missing backup reports and alerts on backups that fail to launch, all within the RMM tool,” the company says.

Integration with ServiceNow to streamline event and ticket management.

Barracuda RMM and ServiceNow Integration: An ITSM Differentiator?

The ServiceNow integration is particularly interesting, and may signal co-managed midmarket opportunities for MSPs. Moreover, some RMM software rivals have been slow to offer ServiceNow integration since some of the RMM providers compete with ServiceNow in the PSA (professional services automation) and ticketing software sector.

Additional Barracuda RMM enhancements, the company noted, include:

Enhanced support for MacOS including a Mac Device Manager agent and upgrades for Catalina and Big Sur;

a new MSI install package for Barracuda RMM Device Manager agent for Windows;

improved alerting emails including site, device, and alert configuration names in alert email subject lines; and

improved searching of reports.

The Barracuda RMM enhancements surface one week after the company’s CEO position transitioned from BJ Jenkins to Hatem Naguib. Jenkins exited to join Palo Alto Networks as president, triggering Naguib’s promotion from Barracuda’s COO post. In an interview with ChannelE2E, Naguib described a continued commitment to MSPs and channel partners.

Barracuda’s Technology Journey for MSP Partners

Barracuda began its business journey into the MSP partner market when the company acquired cloud backup provider Intronis in September 2015.

More than a tuck-in deal, buying Intronis was part of a larger Barracuda strategy to build MSP-centric channel sales models. The resulting Barracuda MSP business unit, led by Brian Babineau since May 2016, quietly ranks among the world’s most successful MSP platform providers.

Also of note: Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Barracuda in November 2017 as part of a larger MSP technology strategy. Thoma Bravo also owns and/or backs ConnectWise, N-able and Sophos, among other software and technology businesses.

Barracuda RMM: MSP Software Market Position

Better known for its cybersecurity and data protection products, Barracuda is a niche player in the RMM software market. Barracuda acquired the RMM technology when it purchased Managed Workplace from Avast in 2019.

Key Barracuda RMM rivals include:

Entrenched players such as ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, N-able and NinjaRMM;

emerging upstarts such as Atera, SuperOps.ai and Syncro; and

corporate IT service management (ITSM), help desk and monitoring tools.

Although the U.S.-based RMM software market has matured with millions of endpoints deployed, international markets could provide blue ocean growth opportunities for Barracuda RMM.

