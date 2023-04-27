Barracuda Networks Invests in Partner Ecosystem, Hyperscaler Relationships

Barracuda Networks has announced a host of new promotions to its channel team and also announced plans to invest in XDR

Security and data protection company Barracuda Networks is investing in its partner experience, appointing several people to strategic channel positions.

The company is also investing in new channel roles and additional resources, and expanding its global footprint.

Barracuda’s New Faces

As part of the effort, Barracuda recently hired Maria Martinez as VP of Channels, Americas and promoted Karen Ward to VP, MSP Sales, Americas. Martinez brings more than 20 years of channel experience, including how to accelerate channel sales growth and enhance program development.

The company has also worked to expand its global presence, investing in regional channel ecosystems and hiring new sales directors in the Asia Pacific region. Earlier this month, Andy Lau joined Barracuda as Director, Partner Ecosystems and Alliance for Asia Pacific & Japan and Makoto Suzuki joined as Regional Sales Director for Japan. In March, Paul Crighton joined Barracuda as Regional Sales Director for Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands. Combined, the new leaders in the region bring more than 50 years of cybersecurity, technology and channel experience to their roles, the company said.

Jason Beal, VP, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems, Barracuda, commented:

“We are pleased to share the increasing level of investment in our partner experience and all the ways we’re helping drive partner success and the expansion of our channel ecosystem. With these new hires, and an added emphasis on technical enablement, we’re giving our partners the tools they need to identify and win more opportunities with prospects and customers. The closer alignment between our reseller and MSP teams is also benefiting our partners.”

Barracuda promoted COO Hatem Naguib to succeed BJ Jenkins as CEO in August 2021.

Barracuda Networks GM Brian Babineau has led the company’s MSP solutions strategy since 2016.

Barracuda Building Relations

Barracuda says it will also invest in extended detection and response (XDR) technology to help channel partners strengthen their security practices.

The company is also doubling down its hyperscaler relationships, specifically with AWS and Microsoft Azure. In November, Barracuda announced that its Barracuda Email Protection now integrates with Amazon Security Lake, which helps customers optimize access to email security data.

Don Wisdom, President, Datalink Networks