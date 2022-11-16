Barracuda Hires Jason Beal as VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystems

Barracuda has hired Jason Beal — a veteran of Ingram Micro, Palo Alto Networks and AvePoint — as VP of worldwide partner ecosystems.

Beal arrives only a few months after private equity firm KKR acquired Barracuda from Thoma Bravo for nearly $4 billion. Barracuda has a longstanding focus on MSP and channel partner engagements. Beal brings a similar channel-centric pedigree to the cybersecurity and data protection technology provider.

Jason Beal’s Channel-Centric Background

Indeed, Beal was a key leader at Ingram Micro (2005-2014) when the distributor was building its MSP-centric partner programs roughly 15 years ago. That pioneering work ultimately transformed into the Ingram Micro Cloud marketplace for MSPs and VARs.

Beal also gained extensive international experience while at Ingram and Palo Alto Networks (2014-2020). More recently, he was senior VP of global channel and partner ecosystems at AvePoint, one of the world’s largest Microsoft 365 data management companies.

In a prepared statement about Beal’s arrival, Barracuda Chief Revenue Officer Chris Ross said:

“We are happy to welcome Jason to Barracuda. Bringing Jason into this role is a key part of our ongoing commitment to invest in our channel partner go-to-market. We’re looking forward to his focus on continuing the growth acceleration across our partner ecosystem and to drive innovation within our business model. He will also play an integral role in continuing to build and grow a world class channel go-to-market strategy and partner program for our business.”

Added Beal:

“I’m thrilled to join the Barracuda team and help drive the next phase of growth. I look forward to the impact I can bring to the team as we execute our growth plans while meeting the needs of partners and customers with our integrated suite of advanced security solutions.”

Barracuda’s Channel Solutions, Evolution for MSP Partners

Barracuda has key strengths in the cybersecurity and data protection markets. The company also has niche offerings in such areas as RMM (remote monitoring and management) software for MSPs.

Barracuda began its business journey into the MSP partner market when the company acquired cloud backup provider Intronis in September 2015.