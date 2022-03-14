Accounting Firm Baker Tilly Acquires ERP Technology Consultant Vanilla

Baker Tilly U.S. acquires Vanilla, a consulting firm that specializes in the sales, implementation and support of ERP software.

Professional accounting firm Baker Tilly U.S. has acquired Vanilla, a technology consulting firm that specializes in the sales, implementation and support of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close on May 1, 2022, were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 251 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Based in the United Kingdom, Vanilla’s specialty is IFS Cloud, a single product that delivers class-based solutions across service management, enterprise resource planning and enterprise asset management.

Vanilla has offices in the UK, U.S. and Sri Lanka and customers across North America, Europe and the Middle East. The company was founded in 2009 and has almost 100 employees, according to LinkedIn.

This acquisition helps ingrain Baker Tilly into the UK market and adds digital advisory services to its local capabilities, according to the company.

Baker Tilly Acquires Vanilla: Expanding Solutions

Angela MacPhee, managing partner of consulting, Baker Tilly, said:

“In one move, we become a key partner of IFS, one of the leading enterprise resource management systems in its class. Vanilla’s incredible talent and market reputation expands the solution possibilities for Baker Tilly clients and vice versa.”

Andy Bell, director and co-founder, Vanilla, added:

“We can offer our clients so much more, now with Baker Tilly’s resources and scale. With the firm’s mission and strategy, we recognized instantly what the two of us could build together.”

About Baker Tilly

Baker Tilly is a certified public accountant (CPA) firm that serves clientele in New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and other financial centers. The CPA firm is an independent member of Baker Tilly International — which has 36,000 employees and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.0 billion.

The firm has M&A experience in the IT sector, having acquired MSP and VAR AcctTwo Shared Services in 2021.