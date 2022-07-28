BAI Communications Acquires ZenFi Networks For North American 5G Push

The acquisition of ZenFi allows BAI to strengthen its position in North America, building on existing connected infrastructure in the region.

BAI Communications (BAI), a global shared communications infrastructure provider, has acquired ZenFi Networks for an undisclosed amount.

BAI Acquires ZenFi Networks

BAI, founded in 1928, is based in Sydney, Australia. The company has 579 of employees listed on LinkedIn. BAI’s areas of expertise include private networks, site sharing, Wi-Fi, fibre backhaul, distributed antenna systems, broadcast services, telecommunications, managed services, network operations center, communications infrastructure, tower services and network design, build and operation.

ZenFi, founded in 2013, is based in New York, New York. The company has 51 employees listed on LinkedIn. ZenFi’s areas of expertise include dark fiber, C-RAN, colocation, infrastructure, wireless siting, connectivity, pole top leasing, lit services and private fiber networks.

The acquisition allows BAI to strengthen its position in North America, building upon its existing connected infrastructure capability and operations in the region driven by BAI Group companies Mobilitie and Transit Wireless, according to the company. BAI says it aims to become a leading provider of connected 5G infrastructure across North America, and globally.

The acquisition will also bring over 1,100 route miles of fibre network across the New York and New Jersey metro region, as well as unique C-RAN solutions and a number of existing customer contracts with enterprise and mobile network operators, BAI said.

BAI Acquires Zenfi: Executive Insight

Igor Leprince, group CEO, BAI Communications, commented:

“ZenFi Networks is a long-established and high-performing player in the wireless infrastructure sector. As an exciting business with longstanding customer relationships and a reputation for driving innovation, bringing it into the BAI Group is an important step forward in our ongoing push for growth in North America and globally. In the short-term, it enhances our regional operations in the Northeast, further extending the reach of current solutions and expertise we have and building on our vision to assist our customers in delivering an enhanced experience at all points of their customers’ journey, from subway to above ground and from work to home. This also positions us perfectly to support the increasing appetite for connectivity among businesses across North America.”

Ray LaChance, co-founder and CEO, ZenFi Networks, said: