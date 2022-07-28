Babble Announces Two New Acquisitions: Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT and ADSI

UK cloud technology company Babble has announced two new acquisitions: Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT and ADSI are both British IT providers.

UK cloud technology company Babble has announced two new acquisitions: Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT and ADSI are both British IT providers. Financial terms of either deal were not disclosed.

Babble Acquires Yorkshire Telecom/Biscuit IT and ADSI

Babble, founded in 2001, is based in London, England. The company has 215 employees listed on LinkedIn. Babble’s areas of expertise include business VoIP, cloud, connectivity, mobile, inbound, contact centre, telecom expense management, unified communications, telecommunications, collaboration, business goals, value add, communications, hosted voice, business growth, VoiP solutions, system integration and digital transformation.

Biscuit IT, founded in 2015, is based in Wakefield, England. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. Biscuit IT’s areas of expertise include IT support, IT solutions, cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT systems, hosted backups, technical support, hosted servers, IT systems, IT consultants, remote technical assistance, server installation, IT security strategy, network security and IT Training.

ADSI, founded in 2002, is based in Basildon, England. The company has 108 employees listed on LinkedIn. ADSI’s areas of expertise include mobile communications, fixed line telecoms, IT service and support packages, energy consultancy, VoIP, MDM, business services, business solutions, and telecom.

Babble has completed 19 acquisitions since 2018 as it seeks to shore up its footprint around Britain, including IT and telecommunications solution provider Active in May 2022. The company now has a presence across Scotland, the Northwest, Yorkshire, Northeast, the Midlands, the south and London.

All staff members from both acquisitions will join the Babble team, the company said, with Phill Burke, Yorkshire Telecom managing director, and Adrian Spreadborough, ADSI CEO, remaining as consultants to ensure a smooth transition.

Babble’s Latest Acquisitions: Executive Insight

Phill Burke, Yorkshire Telecom Managing Director, commented:

“Supporting businesses and their individual communication requirements has always been a priority for us and we can’t wait to take that further with Babble to help our customers achieve their highest potential. We’re very excited to be joining Babble and to be able to offer our customers even more.”

Adrian Spreadborough, CEO, ADSI, said:

“Together, Babble and ADSI will be a formidable force. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has already achieved but I know that with our combined resources and our joint commitment to providing a personalised service, we can do even better when it comes to empowering our customers.”

Matt Parker, CEO, Babble, added: