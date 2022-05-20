Cloud Technology Company Babble Acquires Active
UK cloud technology company Babble has acquired Active, an IT and telecommunications solution provider, for an undisclosed sum.
This is technology M&A deal number 494 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.
Based in Stockport and Ellesmere Port, UK, Active provides expertise in unified comms, mobile and cyber. The company has over 500 customers in various sectors across the north of England. Active’s CEO, Mark Boyle, will remain with the newly combined organization to support the integration process, the company said.
Babble’s M&A Strategy
Babble provides unified communications, contact center and cyber solutions. The acquisition bolsters its footprint in the northwest region of England, adding additional scale, presence and capability, according to the company. Babble previously made two acquisitions – unified communications firm Concert and Lake Technologies, a business telephony and network services firm – in the region in 2020 and 2021.
The acquisitions are part of Babble’s strategy to acquire regional businesses that are already embedded within local communities, allowing the company to provide bespoke solutions based on their clients’ needs, Babble said
Since 2018, Babble has completed 17 acquisitions in the UK leading to revenues of over £40 million last year; in 2021 they were the most acquisitive technology company in the UK.
Babble Acquires Active: Executive Insight
Matt Parker, CEO, Babble, commented:
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to acquire a business of Active’s quality and that its CEO, Mark, will be helping us on our ongoing journey. His experience of business in the North is unparalleled and we are both aligned in Babble’s mission to help ambitious businesses succeed in this region. Whilst we’re growing rapidly, our core purpose continues to be to provide all our clients with the personalised and local service that they expect, regardless of where they are in the country. Our strategy of acquiring great businesses across the UK allows us to successfully do just that. Babble is going to continue to grow, which will only benefit our clients.”
Mark Boyle, CEO, Active, said:
“This is an incredibly exciting time for Active’s customers and staff. Being part of a company like Babble means we can provide an even better service to our customers and provide them more opportunities to grow. We’ll make sure that they continue to receive the same level of excellent service as before, with a seamless integration into the Babble family.”
