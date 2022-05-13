Government IT Solutions Provider Axiologic Acquires Data Intelligence Technologies

The acquisition of Data Intelligence Technologies broadens Axiologic’s advanced technology expertise in 5G, SIGNT, RF, analytics and more.

Axiologic Solutions LLC has acquired intelligence technology services firm Data Intelligence Technologies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Axiologic Acquires Data Intelligence Technologies

Axiologic Solutions is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia and provides systems engineering and information technology solutions for the defense, intelligence and other federal government communities, according to the company.

Data Intelligence Technologies is based in Vienna, Virginia and specializes in data science, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence in the commercial sector, federal civilian agencies, the Department of Defense and the U.S. intelligence community, according to the company. Data Intelligence Technologies uses Blur Search Technologies to design, develop and create unique customer products and applications to support rapid search, high-speed indexing and complete data retrieval in support of the customer’s mission, according to the company’s website.

The acquisition of Data Intelligence Technologies broadens Axiologic’s advanced technology expertise in 5G, SIGNT, RF, analytics and visualization, AI and machine learning and software development, Axiologic said. Data Intelligence Technologies is the second acquisition for Axiologic in less than 18 months, expanding the company’s customer base in the national security environment.

Executive Commentary

Tom Stauber, co-founder and managing partner at Axiologic Solutions, commented on the news:

“We are incredibly excited to have Data Intelligence Technologies join the Axiologic family. This acquisition is another critical step in our strategic growth journey. We’re driving Axiologic’s intelligence community solutions platform forward by adding capabilities and experts to provide more comprehensive support to organizations across the national security community.”

Michael Chavira, co-founder and managing partner of Axiologic Solutions, added:

“By creating an even stronger company, we’ll be able to provide unique professional opportunities for our highly talented team. This will allow us to continue to grow as leading innovators providing the advanced engineering-, cybersecurity- and technology-focused solutions that are essential to the intelligence and defense communities. Our ultimate goal is to help protect and defend our people, our infrastructure and our nation against any threat.”

Andy Baratta, president of Axiologic Solutions, commented:

“The Data Intelligence Technologies team shares our entrepreneurial mindset, highly analytical and disciplined approach, core values, and deep commitment to ensuring our nation’s security. With the added subject-matter expertise, the enhanced capabilities and increased IC footprint that Data Intelligence Technologies brings to Axiologic, together we will be empowered to compete in the intelligence space on all levels.”

Axiologic was supported in the transaction by Rees Broome, Pipaya and Atlantic Union Bank, while Data Intelligence Technologies was represented by DLA Piper and Monument Capital Partners.

Government M&A Activity

