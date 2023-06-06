Axcient Rolls Out New ConnectWise Integration For MSPs

Cloud backup and data protection software provider Axcient has rolled out a new ConnectWise integration.

The integration – announced in conjunction with IT Nation Secure in Orlando, Florida – will simplify BCDR management and provide providing ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup customers the choice of appliance- or cloud-based BCDR from a single vendor, the company said.

Axcient-ConnectWise Integration: The Benefits

ConnectWise RMM customers will be able to quickly access their Axcient BCDR tools from the RMM dashboard to ensure they are up to date on alerts and system health, according to Axcient.

According to the company, additional benefits of the new Axcient ConnectWise integration include:

Turn-key appliances: MSPs can purchase the full range of Axcient turn-key appliances, which can be installed at a customer site by non-technical staff. Axcient also enables MSPs to deploy Axcient software and reuse many existing appliances they may have deployed for other BCDR solutions.

Fully managed backup—appliance-based or direct-to-cloud with Axcient x360Recover: ConnectWise's Co-Managed Backup simplifies backup and disaster recovery monitoring and management and allows MSPs to leverage ConnectWise NOC services and expertise. This includes pre-deployment services like backup plans, agent installation, and configuration of disaster recovery strategies and processes. Ongoing management services include backup verification, troubleshooting, ticketing (leveraging Axcient's award-winning technical support), and regular disaster recovery testing.

Streamlined operations and growth opportunities: Stronger integrations enable an MSPs' technology stack to work more effectively and efficiently. This means less overhead, faster recovery times, less downtime, improved margins, and higher customer satisfaction. Co-Managed Backup customers also accrue MDF with the ConnectWise partner program, giving them access to marketing concierge services and joint events.

Axcient-ConnectWise Integration: Executive Commentary

Rod Mathews, CEO, Axcient, commented:

“Axcient helps MSPs improve data protection and reduce business downtime with a solution that’s easy to install, configure and manage. With this integration, MSPs can consolidate their BCDR management through their ConnectWise RMM dashboard, and customers of the ConnectWise Co-Managed Backup service can simplify their operations with the option of appliance- or cloud-based BCDR from a single vendor. This strategic integration is a win for partners and the entire IT channel.”

Ameer Karim, EVP and GM, Unified Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise, said: