Axcient Hires Webroot Veteran Charlie Tomeo, Boosts MSP-focused Sales Team
MSP data protection company Axcient has hired Webroot veteran Charlie Tomeo as chief revenue officer (CRO). The move is part of a larger Axcient sales push to more deeply engage and assist MSPs (managed IT service providers) with data protection services in the SMB market.
In addition to Tomeo, key hires who joined the company on October 19 include:
- Vice President US Sales Tim Sheahen;
- Director OEM & Licensing Jim D’Espinosa; and
- Director Partnerships Phillip Seigenfeld.
All of the hires previously held posts at Webroot and/or Carbonite, which is now owned by OpenText. Axcient CEO David Bennett also is a Webroot veteran — though Bennett left that business roughly 20 months ago to join and lead Axcient.
Axcient Expands MSP-focused Sales Team: Executive Perspectives
In a prepared statement about the hires, Bennett said:
“This team of leaders who together built a global MSP security business, is the right team for the future growth and enablement of Axcient partners. As we continue to simplify the experience for our partners with our award-winning technology, this team will empower us to scale as an organization, maximize the sales performance, and drive us to succeed.”
Added Tomeo:
“I am excited about the opportunity to lead, develop, and grow the Axcient community. It is an honor to work with this incredible team and build something remarkable together.”
Axcient simplified its MSP-centric technology stack earlier this year, and recently announced plans for a direct-to-cloud data protection option.
So David is poaching is former talent from his previous employer? How is that legal? It concerns me that so many webroot veterans have recently joined Axcient. For all we know, they could be sued in the months to come as a violation of a non-compete (especially since carbonite and axcient do backup) or in violation of solicitation , and forced to leave. Not sure this press release was smart…
Hi Greg: I’ve dealt with Webroot, Carbonite and Axcient each for roughly a decade or so. All of my dealings with all parties involved have been ethical. According to our background reporting, we don’t believe there were any current non-compete or non-solicitation agreements in place that would have stopped or put these Axcient hires at risk. Generally speaking, non-competes have an expiration date and mention a limited number of companies or regions by name — and can’t block an employee from working in an entire sector or industry. If we hear otherwise regarding this story we’ll be sure to report it. Also, the Axcient press announcement made no mention of Webroot or Carbonite.
Best,
-jp