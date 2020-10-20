Axcient Hires Webroot Veteran Charlie Tomeo, Boosts MSP-focused Sales Team

MSP data protection company Axcient has hired Webroot veteran Charlie Tomeo as chief revenue officer (CRO). The move is part of a larger Axcient sales push to more deeply engage and assist MSPs (managed IT service providers) with data protection services in the SMB market.

In addition to Tomeo, key hires who joined the company on October 19 include:

Vice President US Sales Tim Sheahen;

Director OEM & Licensing Jim D’Espinosa; and

Director Partnerships Phillip Seigenfeld.

All of the hires previously held posts at Webroot and/or Carbonite, which is now owned by OpenText. Axcient CEO David Bennett also is a Webroot veteran — though Bennett left that business roughly 20 months ago to join and lead Axcient.

Axcient Expands MSP-focused Sales Team: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the hires, Bennett said:

“This team of leaders who together built a global MSP security business, is the right team for the future growth and enablement of Axcient partners. As we continue to simplify the experience for our partners with our award-winning technology, this team will empower us to scale as an organization, maximize the sales performance, and drive us to succeed.”

Added Tomeo:

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead, develop, and grow the Axcient community. It is an honor to work with this incredible team and build something remarkable together.”

Axcient simplified its MSP-centric technology stack earlier this year, and recently announced plans for a direct-to-cloud data protection option.