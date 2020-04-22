Axcient Anchor Gains Zoom Backup, ConnectWise RMM Integration

Axcient has accelerated the roadmap for Anchor and CloudFinder to assist MSPs with Work From Home (WFH) customer demand, the data protection software provider says.

The enhancements include Anchor backup capabilities for Zoom and RingCentral recorded meetings, and a new Anchor-ConnectWise Automate integration to ease RMM (remote monitoring and management) services.

The updates arrive amid surging demand for Axcient, an MSP-centric file sync and sharing alternative to Box and Dropbox. Indeed, Anchor saw a 70 percent increase in usage for MSPs seeking to deploy protected sync and share without VPNs, the company says.

Amid that surge, Axcient says it collaborated with partners to release such additional Anchor updates as:

New and more intuitive Anchor UX, requiring less clicks to complete actions.

Native Office 365 integration for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint online collaboration.

For CloudFinder, the Axcient software can now back up Microsoft Teams conversations and G Suite Team Drive, the company says.

MSP Data Protection: Crowded, Growing Market

Axcient competes in the crowded but growing market for MSP data protection services. The company, like many rivals, is backed by private equity. Many of the industry players have been mulling various next-stage financial moves.

The private equity parents of both Arcserve and StorageCraft, for instance, apparently have been seeking suitors. And Datto has been mulling a potential IPO. Similarly, Kaseya — which owns data protection platforms such as Unitrends, has also been mulling a potential IPO.

Still, it’s a safe bet many of those financial plans now face delays or reconsiderations amid the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on worldwide economic activity.

MSP Data Protection: Financial Developments

Meanwhile, some data protection software companies completed major financial milestones ahead of the pandemic. Examples include Acronis raising $147 million led by Goldman Sachs, and Insight Partners acquired Veeam at a valuation of $5 billion — or a reasonable 5X annual revenues.