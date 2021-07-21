Amazon Updates AWS Training Partner Program

Amazon Web Services has evolved the AWS Training Partner Program. The updated program, announced in a blog, combines three previously separate designations:

AWS Training Partners; Digital Training Partners; and Resellers.

The AWS Training Partners program allows channel partners to “serve as a single-source solution for all AWS Training to meet their customers’ needs,” the global cloud services provider (CSP) says.

AWS Training Partner Program: Tiers and Members

The updated program has two tiers:

AWS Advanced – Training Partners; and AWS Select – Training Partners.

ExitCertified (part of Tech Data) of the United States; QA Ltd of the United Kingdom; and Altron People Services of South Africa have all qualified for AWS Advanced – Training Partner status, Amazon says.

Existing AWS Training Partners are automatically members of this new program and can get started with content they are qualified for within AWS Partner Central, Amazon says.

Also, all AWS Partner Network members can apply to the AWS Training Partner Program by visiting here.