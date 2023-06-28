AWS Releases AppFabric to Improve SaaS App Productivity, Security

Rush hour traffic on busy highway in downtown financial area in the evening

AppFabric lets IT and security teams add new capabilities to make their existing SaaS apps and productivity suites work better together.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched the AWS AppFabric no-code service that “enhances companies’ existing investment in software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications with improved security, management and productivity,” according to a prepared statement.

What AWS AppFabric Offers

IT and security teams can use AppFabric to connect and manage SaaS apps and productivity suites from one location, AWS noted. AppFabric supports some of the most widely used SaaS apps and productivity suites, including:

Asana

Atlassian Jira suite

Dropbox

Google Workspace

Microsoft 365

Miro

Okta

Slack

Smartsheet

Webex by Cisco

Zendesk

Zoom

AppFabric aggregates and normalizes log data from apps and productivity suites, AWS indicated. From here, AppFabric provides IT and security teams with app insights that they can use to find ways to reduce the operational costs associated with building and maintaining point-to-point integrations.

Dilip Kumar, VP of applications at AWS, commented on AppFabric and how it benefits organizations:

“With AppFabric, customers now have a simple solution to deploy and scale the world’s most widely used applications in a way that helps organizations cut costs, increase productivity and improve security.”

How to Use AWS AppFabric

An AppFabric user can select the apps their organization uses and connect them to the service within the AWS Management Console, AWS stated. Next, AppFabric automatically provides a standardized set of security and operational data for all connected apps.

Meanwhile, an AppFabric user can connect SaaS applications to Logz.io, Netskope, Netwitness and other security tools, AWS said. AppFabric then uses the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) to aggregate and normalize security data and make them accessible to these tools.

Furthermore, an AppFabric user can utilize the OCSF to analyze data and set common policies, alerts and a unified set of rules spanning multiple SaaS applications in AppFabric. This eliminates the “heavy lifting” of point-to-point app integration and management, AWS pointed out.

AppFabric is generally available today in the US East (N. Virginia), Europe (Ireland) and Asia Pacific (Tokyo) AWS Regions, with availability in additional regions coming soon.

Coming Soon: AWS AppFabric with Generative Artificial Intelligence

Along with generally releasing AppFabric, AWS has announced a generative AI assistant powered by the Amazon Bedrock service that will be available in a future release of AppFabric.

The AI assistant will use large language models (LLMs) and content from multiple SaaS applications to help users complete a variety of tasks, an AWS spokesperson told ChannelE2E. “For example, the AI assistant will be able to convert long-form text like an email thread or Slack conversation directly into an Asana task, a Jira ticket or a CRM entry,” the spokesperson said.

Previously, AWS in June 2023 unveiled its Generative AI Innovation Center to help its customers build and deploy generative AI solutions. AWS has invested $100 million in its Generative AI Innovation Center and looks poised to continue to explore generative AI investments.