AWS re:Invent 2021 Live Blog: MSP and Cloud Partner News

Scores of MSPs, IT consulting firms and cloud software companies are attending AWS re:Invent 2021 this week in Las Vegas. But what cloud partner news will Amazon Web Services unveil at the conference? All the answers are below.

34. Independent Cybersecurity Audits: A-LIGN has surfaced at the conference to promote independent cybersecurity audits and assessments, which allow organizations to “assure their customers that sensitive data and critical operations are handled securely. A-LIGN develops the A-SCEND compliance management platform. The company’s 2022 product roadmap is on display at the event.

33. AWS Security: CrowdStrike announced new AWS product integrations and certifications that deliver breach protection and streaming observability. The integrations address involve such areas as EKS Anywhere support; AWS Outposts launch partner participation; AWS Quick Starts for Humio; and Humio integration with AWS FireLens; and AWS Well Architected ISV Certification.

32. Cloud Data Protection – Five Updates:

31. Cloud Financial Services: Nasdaq and AWS announced a “multi-year partnership to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for the world’s capital markets.”

30. Mainframe Application Migrations: The new AWS Mainframe Modernization service “makes it faster and easier for customers to migrate mainframe and legacy workloads to the cloud,” the company said.

29. Data Center Chips – AWS vs. Intel and Nvidia: Details are here from Reuters.

28. AWS Private 5G: The new managed service “helps enterprises set up and scale private 5G mobile networks in their facilities in days instead of months,” the company said.

27. AWS for Automotive: A new extension of the service, called AWS IoT FleetWise, makes it “easier and more cost-effective for automakers to collect vehicle data and transfer it to the cloud in near-real time so customers can build applications that use analytics and machine learning to improve vehicle quality, safety, and autonomy,” the company asserted.

26. Digital Twins: The new AWS IoT TwinMaker service makes it “faster and easier for developers to create digital twins of real-world systems like buildings, factories, industrial equipment, and production lines,” the company asserted.

25. Intel: The chip giant’s sessions are outlined here.

24. Accenture: The global IT consulting firm expanded its longstanding relationship with MSPs.

23. Microsoft on AWS: SolarWinds has achieved the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status and was accepted into the AWS ISV Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Accelerate Program.

22. McAfee and FireEye: McAfee Enterprise and FireEye today introduced new cloud security capabilities on AWS as well as integration with Amazon Inspector. Among the developments to note: FireEye Helix behavior analysis and machine-learning Extended Detection & Response (XDR) capabilities combined with Amazon Inspector, a vulnerability management service, offers AWS customers “greater visibility and protection of applications and data in the cloud.” Also, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye are also now included in the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP), which “helps customers with funding, technology enablement and go-to-market support as they migrate independent software vendor (ISV) workloads on AWS and accelerate their digital transformation,” the announcement said.

21. AWS Migration and Modernization Competency: The new AWS Migration and Modernization Competency is designed for partners tohelp customers optimize cost and reduce TCO, modernize legacy applications and data, and reduce operational burden, Amazon indicated. Early partners include:

Cyber asset management company CloudSphere.

Model9, a provider of cloud data management for mainframe.

Datadog, a provider of monitoring and security tools for cloud applications.

