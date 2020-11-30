AWS re:Invent 2020 Live Blog: Amazon Cloud Partner, MSP News

AWS re:Invent 2020 virtual conference news likely involves VMware Cloud on AWS, Amazon Detective for cybersecurity, MSP partners & more.

Amazon’s AWS re:Invent 2020 conference shifts to virtual mode this year, and the online event will stretch from November 30, 2020 until at least January 2021, the cloud computing giant has indicated.

So what can partners expect from the Amazon Web Services team? Stay tuned to this live news blog for daily updates throughout the virtual event. And if you have AWS re:Invent news to share, please email me the details (Joe@AfterNines.com) for potential coverage on ChannelE2E.

7. AWS Data Lakes: Informatica announced a new Governed Data Lake Management Solution for AWS. The result: Joint customers to govern, secure and scale a data lake on Amazon S3, the company says.

6. AWS Outposts Partners: A growing number of technology companies are now approved partners for AWS Outposts — which essentially allows Amazon’s cloud services technology to run on-premises. Recently approved AWS Outposts partners include Talend, a data integration company.

5. AWS Partners of the Year: Honorees in Asia Pacific and the Middle East include Citrus Consulting Services, Commencis, Minfy Technologies, eCloudvalley, Oceania and CMD Solutions, Consultancy.org reports.

4. AWS Global Partner Summit: re:Invent will feature a Global Partner Summit on December 3 keynoted by Doug Yeum, head of Global Partner Organization; Sandy Carter, vice president, Global Public Sector Partners and Programs; and Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Migration, Marketplace, and Control Services. We’ll post a recap.

3. AWS Cloud MSPs: Roughly 65 percent of the world’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs support AWS, according to ChannelE2E 2020 research. The big question: How can AWS grow from scores of certified MSP partners to hundreds — or thousands — of certified MSP partners? The short answer involves Amazon promoting this 12-step journey for partners to build AWS MSP practices. We’ll be listening for potential partner program incentives during the virtual event.

2. VMware Cloud on AWS: Roughly 18 percent of the world’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs support VMware Cloud on AWS, according to ChannelE2E 2020 research. Moreover, VMware Cloud on AWS continues to grow revenue over 100% year-over-year, VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger said during the company’s November 24 earnings call. Actual dollar figures remain undisclosed, but it’s clear that VMware and Amazon have a lot riding on their relationship. So it’s a safe bet VMware Cloud on AWS updates and milestones will surface at the virtual event — potentially in the area of VMware Tanzu.

1. AWS Cloud Security: Amazon has introduced multiple security-related tools and enhancements over the past year. It’s a safe bet more enhancements are coming. Among the areas to watch:

Keep checking back for more updates.