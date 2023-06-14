AWS re:Inforce 2023: AWS Launches Cyber Insurance Partner Program

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cyber Insurance Partners can help an organization get cyber insurance coverage in as little as two business days.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is offering a Cyber Insurance Partner program that allows its customers to get affordable cyber insurance coverage that improves their security posture, according to the CSP.

AWS announced the program at its re:Inforce 2023 conference in Anaheim, California.

How the AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Program Works

AWS Cyber Insurance Partners can use security posture assessment solutions to help organizations find cyber insurance policies that align with their budget and security needs, the CSP stated. They can then provide organizations with insurance pricing estimates and purchase plans. Plus, organizations get the assurance that their partners will provide them with the security and recovery services they need to get the most value out of their coverages and optimize their security posture.

Meanwhile, AWS Cyber Insurance Partners work with AWS to improve their assessment and onboarding processes, the CSP noted. That way, they can help their customers develop and maintain a security posture based on AWS best practices.

AWS Cyber Insurance Partner Solutions Are Now Available

Three AWS Cyber Insurance Partners are currently offering cyber insurance solutions:

Cowbell , which provides cyber liability policies through Cowbell Cyber and value-added security action items to help organizations minimize risk.

, which provides cyber liability policies through Cowbell Cyber and value-added security action items to help organizations minimize risk. Marsh , which provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with cyber insurance plan options based on their security profile.

, which provides small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with cyber insurance plan options based on their security profile. Resilience, which connects the AWS Security Hub to its AI platform to help organizations improve their cyber resilience and become eligible for insurance policy enhancements.

Organizations can choose an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner and get a cyber insurance quote within two business days, the CSP stated. To get started, they can download and share the AWS Foundational Security Best Practices Standard report from AWS Security Hub and share the data with an AWS Cyber Insurance Partner.