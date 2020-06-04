Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

AWS Cloud MSPs: Mergers and Acquisitions List

Cloud MSPs focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS) are in merger & acquisition (M&A) mode. This list of M&A deals tracks MSPs that are top AWS cloud partners.

by Joe Panettieri • Jun 3, 2020

In fact, several of the world’s Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs have been involved in the dealmaking.  Among the M&A business combinations that ChannelE2E has tracked:

  1. June 2020: Effectual acquired Five Talent, an AWS partner focused on DevOps and software modernization projects.
  2. June 2020: Navisite, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP, acquired Privo, a Premier Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN).
  3. April 2020: Globe Telecom acquired Cascadeo — a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP & AWS partner — for $4 million.
  4. April 2020: Accenture acquired Gekko, an AWScloud services consulting company & managed IT services provider (MSP).
  5. March 2020: SAP HANA partner EPI-USE acquired Afonza, an AWS partner in Atlanta, Georgia.
  6. January 2020: Effectual acquired JHC Technology, an AWS and Microsoft Azure consulting partner with public sector expertise.
  7. December 2019: Global system integrator NTT Data Services acquired Flux7, an AWS cloud consulting partner.
  8. December 2019: Global systems integrator TEKsystems acquired 1Strategy, an AWS APN member.
  9. November 2019: Connectria acquires WSM International, a cloud consulting firm for AAWS and Microsoft Azure customer migrations.
  10. November 2019: Rackspace acquires Onica, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP focused on AWS.
  11. October 2019: Cognizant acquired Contino, an AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) consulting company.
  12. October 2019: ST Telemedia acquired majority control of 2nd Watch, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP for AWS and Microsoft Azure.
  13. June 2019: Hexaware Technologies, an IT consulting firm from India, acquired customer experience consulting firm and AWS partner Mobiquity.
  14. May 2019: Mission, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP & major AWS partner, raised an additional $15 million in private equity funding.
  15. May 2019: Champion Solutions Group acquired DirecLogix.
  16. April 2019: Dell Technologies Capital invested in Faction, an MSP that supports VMware Cloud on AWS.
  17. March 2019: Mission, a Top 200 Public Cloud MSP & AWS partner, scored $8 million line of credit for cloud services customer optimization.
  18. March 2019: RDX (now Navisite) acquired ClearDB. MSP offers managed database as a service (DBaaS) & MySQL expertise across AWS, Azure & GCP.
  19. February 2019: RDX (now Navisite) acquired clckwrk, a London-based AWS expert & an Oracle Gold Partner.
  20. January 2019: Syntax Systems acquired EmeraldCube Solutions, an Oracle partner that offers managed applications on AWS.
  21. December 2018: ServerCentral, a managed IT infrastructure provider, acquired Turing Group, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

