AWS Cloud MSPs: Mergers and Acquisitions List

Cloud MSPs focused on Amazon Web Services (AWS) are in merger & acquisition (M&A) mode. This list of M&A deals tracks MSPs that are top AWS cloud partners.

In fact, several of the world’s Top 200 Public Cloud MSPs have been involved in the dealmaking. Among the M&A business combinations that ChannelE2E has tracked: