MSPs Embrace AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners

Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure & Google Cloud Platform (GCP) continue public cloud battle to engage and certify MSPs & IT consulting firms.

Multiple well-known MSPs and IT consulting firms have embraced a new AWS Networking Competency for Consulting Partners.

Launch partners include several Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs, global systems integrators and other types of consulting firms. Key launch members include Ahead, Compasso UOL, Darede Servicos de TI, Deloitte, ePlus Technology, Innovative Solutions, IPsense, OpsGuru, Presidio and Tokai Communications.

The new Amazon Web Services competency focuses on such areas as:

Network connectivity (AWS Direct Connect, AWS Transit Gateway, AWS Virtual Private Network, AWS PrivateLink, AWS Gateway Load Balancer, AWS Global Accelerator);

network visibility (AWS Transit Gateway Network Manager, Traffic Mirroring, VPC Flow Logs, Amazon CloudWatch); and

hybrid networks (AWS Wavelength, AWS Outposts, AWS Local Zones).

AWS Networking Competency Consulting Partners also provide services for automation, orchestration, monitoring, analytics and cost optimization for hybrid, multi-cloud and cloud environments, according to the program’s launch statement.

AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Pursue MSP Partners

The new competency reinforces a growing battle between AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to engage MSPs and IT consulting firms as partners. Indeed, each of the three major public cloud providers now promotes various certifications to support MSPs.

The battle also extends into the MSSP partner market. For instance, Amazon in August 2021 launched the Level 1 MSSP Competency for AWS Partners. That competency identifies MSSPs that provide AWS security and monitoring as a fully managed service.

Microsoft, meanwhile, also has a partner strategy for MSSPs. Indeed, the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) expanded to include nearly 70 MSSPs by July 2021.

Multiple Top 250 MSSPs and Top 40 MDR (managed detection and response) service providers have earned the MSSP partner designations from Microsoft and Amazon.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.