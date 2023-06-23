AWS Launches $100M Generative AI Innovation Center to Empower Customers

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center with an investment of $100 million.

The new program is designed to help customers build and deploy generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the company said. The program will connect AWS AI and machine learning (ML) experts with customers worldwide to assist them in designing and launching generative AI products, services, and processes, according to the cloud services giant.

The AWS Generative AI Innovation Center will provide guidance, workshops, and training to help customers envision and develop valuable use cases, select appropriate models, address technical and business challenges, and optimize machine learning operations. The program will also leverage AWS generative AI services and infrastructure, including coding assistance, foundational models, and high-performance computing resources.

AWS Launches AI Services: Additional Insight

Matt Garman, senior vice president of Sales, Marketing, and Global Services, AWS, commented:

“Amazon has more than 25 years of AI experience, and more than 100,000 customers have used AWS AI and ML services to address some of their biggest opportunities and challenges. Now, customers around the globe are hungry for guidance about how to get started quickly and securely with generative AI. The Generative AI Innovation Center is part of our goal to help every organization leverage AI by providing flexible and cost-effective generative AI services for the enterprise, alongside our team of generative AI experts to take advantage of all this new technology has to offer. Together with our global community of partners, we’re working with business leaders across every industry to help them maximize the impact of generative AI in their organizations, creating value for their customers, employees, and bottom line.”

Companies Looking For AI Options

Several companies, including Highspot, Lonely Planet, and Twilio, have expressed their support for the program, highlighting the potential of generative AI in transforming their respective industries, according to AWS.

Chris Whyde, senior vice president of Engineering & Data Science, Lonely Planet, said: