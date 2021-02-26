AWS Expands Think Big for Small Business Program Globally

AWS is expanding its Think Big for Small Business program globally to help small and minority-owned AWS Partners grow their businesses.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expanding its Think Big for Small Business (TBSB) program globally, to help small and minority-owned AWS Partners gain access to business, technical and marketing enablement support that can help scale their business, according to a statement from the company.

This program provides AWS Public Sector Partners with relevant business, technical and marketing resources and support and connects partners with relevant AWS business and sales teams that can guide business owners on their journey, according to a blog post by Sandy Carter, vice president of worldwide public sector partners and programs, AWS.

AWS Takes TBSB Program Global

The Think Big for Small Business program provides small and minority-owned business (MOB) public sector partners in the Registered and Select tiers with provisional access to APN Select and Advanced Tier benefits through a set of requirements proportional to their size, according to AWS. In other words, the program gives smaller partners, especially MOBs, more time and additional resources to achieve those AWS Partner Network (APN) requirements, Carter said in the blog post.

Partners will receive guidance to progress more quickly through the AWS Partner journey, and expedited access to AWS Partner benefits and programs to help build, market and sell with AWS, according to the statement. AWS Public Sector Solution Providers and AWS Public Sector Distribution Partners will receive a technical capability discount while working on their AWS Competency, according to the statement. This enables partners to offer the most competitively priced services to customers, AWS said. Participants also can gain visibility with customers and AWS field teams by being showcased across AWS webpages, according to the statement. Access to Marketing Development Funds (MDFs) in both cash and AWS credits will help accelerate sales engagements.

Finally, successful small partners in the AWS public sector network will also be available to mentor program participants.

AWS TBSB: A Unique Pathway for Small and Diverse Businesses

Commenting on the global expansion of the program, Carter said: