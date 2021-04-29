AWS Cloud Quarterly Sales Grow 32% in Q1 2021

Amazon Web Services (AWS) quarterly net sales reached $13.5B in Q1 of 2021. AWS operating profits surge. Are top public cloud MSPs cashing in?

Amazon Web Services (AWS) quarterly net sales reached $13.5 billion in Q1 of 2021, up 32 percent from $10.2 billion in Q1 of 2020, parent Amazon disclosed today.

Meanwhile, AWS operating income was $4.16 billion in Q1 of 2021, up 35 percent from Q1 of 2020, Amazon added.

The quarterly results surface as AWS leader Andy Jassy prepares to succeed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as company CEO. The AWS business now has a $54 billion annual sales run rate, Bezos said in a prepared statement.

Some MSPs Monetize AWS Security, Performance Monitoring

Some of that AWW success involve partners — including Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs — that now offer managed services for cloud infrastructure, platform and application (IaaS, PaaS and SaaS) performance monitoring and optimization.

Moreover, scores of MSPs and MSSPs are launching cloud security posture management (CSPM) practices to help customers lock down and monitor their AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform workload settings.

Still, many mainstream MSPs in the SMB sector are late to the cloud monitoring and SaaS security monitoring waves.