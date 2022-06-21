AWS Cloud Consulting Partner Agilisium Acquires Ubique Digital

Agilisium Consulting, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner, has acquired Ubique Digital, a UK-based consulting firm that has data engineering and analytics expertise. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

M&A Scales AWS Cloud Talent

Ubique Digital, founded in 2016, is based in London. The company has 13 employees listed on LinkedIn, though overall headcount is somewhere between 51 and 200 employees, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. Ubique Digital’s expertise spans digital transformation, eCommerce, DevOps, infrastructure engineering, cloud and security services across such vertical markets as Retail, Telecom, Travel, Media & Entertainment and more.

Agilisium, founded in 2014, is based in Los Angeles, California. The company has 395 employees listed on LinkedIn, but is striving to increase its headcount from 1,000 employees to 5,000 by 2025, the firm says. Agilisium positions itself as a boutique cloud talent solutions & services company specializing in AWS Cloud & Data capabilities.