AWS and cybersecurity services provider Coalfire have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) aimed at helping partners develop new business.

The three-year SCA was announced at the Amazon Web Services re:Inforce Conference and will enable customers to develop new business in the federal and government spaces, the companies said.

AWS and Coalfire Announce Strategic Partnership

Through Coalfire’s compliance and penetration testing solutions, the partnership focuses on the following:

Enabling compliance certifications and offering automated compliance capabilities to AWS clients working within FedRAMP, CMMC, HITRUST, PCI, and StateRAMP environments.

Providing tech-enabled penetration testing and risk remediation services.

Expanding international opportunities for cloud software providers by helping them meet the increasingly complex patchwork of international compliance requirements.

The AWS/Coalfire collaboration agreement also includes mutual investments in market development and strategic proof-of-concept projects. It also makes available Coalfire’s Compliance Essentials platform, automated penetration testing, and additional best-practice advisory and assessment services to AWS customers through the AWS Marketplace, the companies said.

AWS and Coalfire: Executive Insights

Amy Belcher, director of worldwide ISV sales and go-to-market strategy for AWS, commented on the news:

“Service providers selling into government agencies and private companies need to get to market faster by building out secure, compliant environments. Our partnership with Coalfire ensures that applications running on AWS cloud infrastructure meet evolving and complex regulatory requirements efficiently and can leverage continuous security testing and remediation services to reduce risk.”

Jeff Rector, head of worldwide channels and partnerships at Coalfire, added: