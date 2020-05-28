CX Consulting Acquisition: Avtex Buys CPI’s Assets

Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Avtex has acquired the assets of Communications Products Inc. (CPI), an Indiana-based contact center and communication solutions provider. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Avtex, a major Microsoft Dynamics partner, provides customer experience (CX) consulting and technology services. This acquisition involves CPI’s portfolio of Genesys customers. Genesys sells CX and call center technology to mid-sized and large businesses. CPI has leveraged the Genesys platform and eMite portfolio to create customized contact center solutions for its clients.

Avtex and CPI both have a longstanding relationship with Genesys, joining as partners in 1997.

Avtex Acquires CPI: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, George Demou, CEO of Avtex, commented:

“Now more than ever, customer experience hubs, AI-enabled data analytics and single customer golden record are critical for organizations. Avtex will continue to be aggressive to expand our capabilities around these solutions, even during these market conditions for the benefit of our clients.”

Cliff Arellano, CEO and founder of CPI, added:

“Since 1983, we have worked exceptionally hard to build a team of contact center experts who are passionate about helping our customers reimagine how they interact with their customers. We couldn’t be more thrilled that our contact center practice is joining Avtex. We believe this strategic combination will broaden and deepen the customer experience outcomes we are so passionate about delivering.”

Avtex: Earlier Acquisitions

This is Avtex’s second acquisition in roughly a year. The other involved Michigan-based digital consulting solutions provider NuSoft Solutions.

Avtex has been active on the M&A front. Earlier acquisitions involved: