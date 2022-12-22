AVI Systems Acquires Neurilink for Northwest Expansion

The acquisition of Neurilink expands AVI’s audiovisual and collaboration capabilities in the northwest United States.

Systems integrator AVI Systems has acquired audiovisual design and integration firm Neurilink. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AVI Systems Acquires Neurilink

AVI Systems, founded in 1974, is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The company has 756 employees listed on LinkedIn. AVI’s areas of expertise include audiovisual systems design, integration, managed services, unified communications and digital media.

Neurilink, founded in 2012, is based in Boise, Idaho. The company has 42 employees listed on LinkedIn. Neurilink’s areas of expertise include video conferencing, digital media, display technologies, digital signage, interactive technologies, interactive displays, interactive whiteboards, audiovisual design and integration, audiovisual support, cloud video conferencing, wayfinding and audiovisual.

The acquisition expands AVI’s service footprint in the northwest U.S. and allows the combined companies to bring AV and unified collaboration services to more customers across Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana and Utah., the companies said.

Neurilink founder and CEO Michael Fornander will continue in a leadership role with AVI Systems. Bill Smith, Neurilink’s CFO, will become Regional Finance Manager at AVI Systems. All Neurilink employees will be invited to transition to AVI Systems, joining the company and its 830 employee-owners.

With this acquisition, AVI will have 28 office locations in the United States. The firms said the company is also the major shareholder in GPA, which enables AVI to serve large, multinational organizations that have operations around the world.

AVI Systems Acquires Neurilink: Executive Insights

Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems, commented on the news:

“This acquisition immediately expands AVI’s capabilities in the Northwest United States. Neurilink is an award-winning company. They’re consistently ranked on the SCN Top 50 and have won local and regional awards for their work. In addition, Neurilink was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2020. Combined, we will be able to serve organizations of every shape and size throughout the Northwest and beyond – a win-win for both of companies.”

Neurilink founder and CEO Michael Fornander added: