AvePoint Moves To Expand Channel Business

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) company AvePoint is expanding its channel business.

The company announced its new AvePoint Certification Program and Partner Locator, which aims to address the evolving digital collaboration security needs of customers and boost partner revenue.

The new AvePoint Certification partner program will allow organizations to become certified in AvePoint technology and services, both allowing AvePoint to scale through channel and partner support, while partners will be able to capture new business through this new sales funnel, the company said.

The company also says it enhanced its training to focus on how partners can build services around multiple products, as requested at the company’s latest Partner Technical Advisory Council (PTAC).

Meanwhile, the Partner Locator will allow AvePoint customers to find MSPs and other AvePoint partners who can help deploy or build services around its technology. This will help scale the company’s channel business through collaboration with a variety of partner types, including systems integrators, consultants, MSPs, resellers, and distributors, the company said.

AvePoint will also invest in DevOps with global partners, helping to create SaaS solutions unique to end-customer industries and specific needs, the company said.

Tom Lin, Chief Revenue Officer, AvePoint, commented:

“Our goal is to make it easy for partners to not only do business with us, but to significantly grow their business using AvePoint’s leading technology. Both the Partner Locator and AvePoint Certification Program were created to equip our partners with the necessary resources and business streams to help us both achieve aggressive revenue goals in the near and long term, and I am eager to see our thousands of partners continue to leverage these opportunities for success.”

All AvePoint partners can use the AvePoint Elements Managed Services Platform, the company said.