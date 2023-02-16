MSP M&A: Avedon Capital Partners Acquires Detron and Zetacom

Avedon Capital Partners will combine its two acquisitions, Detron and Zetacom, into a powerhouse managed services provider.

Private equity firm Avedon Capital Partners has acquired two Dutch services providers for undisclosed sums. The PE firm plans to combine the two companies – Detron and Zetacom – into a powerhouse managed services provider.

This is technology M&A deal numbers 48 and 49 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2023. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Avedon Capital Partners, founded in 2011, is based in Amsterdam. The firm has 41 employees listed on LinkedIn. Avedon invests primarily in the Software & Technology, Smart Industries, Business Services, and Consumer & Health sectors.

Detron, founded in 2008, is based in the Netherlands. The company has 344 employees listed on LinkedIn. Detron’s areas of expertise include Cloud services, ICT management, Maintenance, Telephony services, Renting, Secondment, End User Management, Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security Services, Modern workspace, and Digital Workplace.

Zetacom, founded in 1993, is also based in the Netherlands. The company has 134 employees listed on LinkedIn. Zetacom’s areas of expertise include networking, healthcare solutions, Mitel, Unify, NEC, system integration, telecommunications, NFON, HPE Aruba, Apple, Samsung, KPN Excellence, Vaste telefonie, Cloud telefonie, Vodafone Business Partner, Vodafone OneNet, VOIP bellen, KPN EEN, Advies, Service, IPVPN, Mobile Device Management, communication, security, and zorgtechnologie.

Detron and Zetacom: Combining Forces

The two combined companies will create a workforce of over 600 employees and one of the largest independent managed services providers in the Netherlands, according to Avedon.

The new company will be led by former Detron CEO Tom Tank, former Detron CFO Mark Fait, former Detron CCO Emile Jongboer, and former Zetacom managing director Dick Dompeling, the firm announced. There has been no word on what name the new entity will use.

Avedon said the combination of expertise will offer interesting opportunities for cross-selling, especially in the area of IT, and ensures a broad portfolio with an attractive service offering. The investor added that it will be supporting further organic growth and acquisitions.

Avedon Capital Partners Acquires Detron and Zetacom

Tom Tank, CEO, of the newly-formed company, commented:

“We are jointly working to combine both companies, instantly resulting in one of the largest Dutch managed services providers in the field of workplace management, UC, networking & security, (healthcare) automation and alarming. Customers will definitely benefit from the increased scale and versatility of expertise, and our employees will benefit from this strong combination, too.”

Willem van der Veer, investment director, Avedon Capital Partners, said: