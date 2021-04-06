Avaya Names John Youri SVP of Strategy and Global Alliances

Avaya has named John Youri to the role of senior vice president of strategy and global alliances to deepen strategic relationships with key technology partners, and help channel partners build their cloud-based solutions business, according to a statement from the company.

Avaya Names Youri Senior Vice President of Strategy and Global Alliances

Youri comes to Avaya from Talkdesk, a cloud-based contact center software provider, where he served as senior vice president of global channels and alliances. Prior to that, Youri spent over four years at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a variety of senior-level roles where he led strategic alliances, channel solution providers and strategic go-to-market collaboration agreements. He also previously led cloud partnerships at SuccessFactors, among other roles, during a thirteen-year stint at SAP, according to the statement.

Avaya Names Youri SVP of Strategy and Global Alliances: Executive Commentary

Stephen Spears, EVP and chief revenue officer, Avaya, commented on the news:

“Avaya’s ecosystem of technology partners is unmatched, and provides a tremendous advantage to our clients through increased innovation and unique capabilities enabling them to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences with our Avaya OneCloud solutions. The deep engagement we have with our alliance partners is a key facet of Avaya’s strategy, and will play a strong role in our future direction. John is a tremendous addition to our leadership team and will identify and develop go-to-market strategies for an expanding portfolio of technology partners that add exceptional value to our current and prospective customers, and identify incremental opportunities to drive growth.”

Youri said: