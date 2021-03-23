Avaya Names Kathleen Sullivan New VP of North American Commercial Segment

Avaya has appointed Kathleen Sullivan as vice president to lead the collaboration and communications platform company’s newly created commercial segment team in North America, according to a statement from the company. Sullivan will be responsible for delivering cloud-focused resources for SMB, midmarket and enterprise customers and the partners that serve them, to accelerate adoption of Avaya’s OneCloud experience platform solutions and drive increased business through the channel, according to the statement.

Avaya Appoints Kathleen Sullivan to New VP of Commercial Segment, North America

Sullivan comes to Avaya from Verizon, where she held leadership positions in sales and marketing, including expertise in the areas of new channel and business creation, product management and portfolio marketing, Avaya said.

Sullivan is experienced in the SMB, enterprise, wholesale and carrier retail sales and marketing areas, according to the statement. As sales vice president at Verizon, she created and led the national accounts and solutions architect organization, and grew revenue more than 65 percent. She served as chief marketing officer for Verizon Digital Media Services, where she held revenue responsibility and led the marketing strategy, product management, and communications efforts, according to the statement.

Executive Commentary

Frank Ciccone, senior vice president, North America sales, Avaya, said of the appointment:

“As Avaya accelerates its transformation as a cloud and SaaS leader, we continue to evolve our team, and the Commercial Segment group is guiding businesses on their digital transformations with velocity and care, enabling them to achieve exceptional outcomes that have immediate impact. The Avaya OneCloud platform of CCaaS, UCaaS, CPaaS and devices is helping more clients and partners successfully adapt and win with new ways of engaging with their customers and employees with smarter, more flexible and more personalized collaboration and communications. Kathleen has tremendous experience leading teams to be agile and responsive in meeting and anticipating client needs, and she is a fantastic addition to Avaya.”

Sullivan commented: