Avanade Acquires Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP Partner eLogic

Avanade has acquired eLogic, a U.S.-based technology consulting firm specializing in Microsoft and SAP solutions for manufacturers. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 857 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

Avanade Acquires eLogic for Microsoft, SAP Expertise

Avanade, founded in 2000, is based in Seattle, Washington. The company has 19,454 employees listed on LinkedIn. Avanade’s areas of expertise include IT services, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft, SharePoint, CRM, cloud computing, Dynamics 365, technology infrastructure, application development, ERP, digital transformation, security, customer experience, supply chain management, sustainability, innovation, technology, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Power Platform, Microsoft Industry Clouds, Agile delivery, Microsoft Teams, Windows 10, analytics and AI, business consulting, modern workplace, managed services, research and advisory.

eLogic, founded in 1999, is based in Rochester, New York. The company has 110 employees listed on LinkedIn. eLogic’s areas of expertise include customer engagement, manufacturing industry solutions, SAP integration, SAP (ETO, CTO, VC), product configuration, CPQ, Microsoft Azure, IoT, Microsoft Dynamics 365, machine learning, field service, BI and analytics, strategy, customer service, systems integration and connected field service. eLogic specializes in Dynamics 365, Power Platform and SAP configuration technologies, including Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Variant Configurations, the company said.

The acquisition will add more than 70 mid-market and enterprise-focused clients to Avanade’s manufacturing portfolio and over 80 professionals to its existing business applications team, the companies said. The integration of the eLogic team will create a new Intelligent Sales & Services offering within Avanade and expand the combined company’s portfolio of services, the companies said.

Eric Miquelon, president of Avanade North America, commented on the news:

“With this acquisition we continue to redefine how Avanade brings the best of the Microsoft ecosystem to our clients. Specifically, the power and insights that come from combining SAP’s configuration technologies with Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 solutions. As manufacturers look to gain a competitive edge, Avanade can now extend SAP’s capabilities with Microsoft’s powerful stack of business applications technologies. I am delighted to welcome the eLogic team to the Avanade family.”

Kris Shields, president and CEO, eLogic, added:

“eLogic has 22 years of dedicated focus on helping our manufacturing customers transform into Intelligent Enterprises through a two-platform strategy, leveraging SAP and Microsoft as the market-leading cloud platforms. By joining the Avanade team, eLogic is thrilled to scale our capabilities and further drive the realization of our cross-platform solutions to enable more Manufacturers to unlock the necessary complexity of configured and engineered products. We share a passion with Avanade in the power of technology to fundamentally transform how businesses drive efficiencies, customer and employee experiences, and innovation to shape business results.”

M&A Activity: Microsoft Dynamics and SAP

M&A activity in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and SAP ecosystems remains strong. Some recent deals in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 ecosystem include sa.global’s acquisition of DXC Technology’s e-procurement and homebuilder software platforms that integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Advania’s acquisition of Azzure IT.

In the SAP space, Vision33 acquired Orchard House Solutions and NTT Data acquired Natuvion Group.