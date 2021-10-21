Microsoft Dynamics Partner Acquired: Avanade Buys Quantiq

Avanade is acquiring Quantiq, a Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Azure cloud partner. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 656 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Avanade and Quantiq: About Each Microsoft-focused Consultancy

Quantiq, based in London, claims to be the “only Microsoft Partner in the UK that can sell, implement and support the full Dynamics stack in the Cloud, Hybrid-Cloud and On-Premise.” The company has managed more than 1,000 Dynamics 365 projects for customers. Moreover, Quantiq offers post-migration managed services to proactively maintain the ERP deployments.

Avanade, majority owned by Accenture, employs 50,000 professionals across 26 countries. The company was founded by Accenture and Microsoft in 2000.

Roughly 300 Quantiq employees will tuck into Avanade’s Business Applications team.

Avanade Acquires Quantiq: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Andy Gillett, General Manager for Avanade UK and Ireland.

“Microsoft continues to make strong investments in Dynamics 365 as a key pillar of digital transformation. With QUANTIQ and its strong reputation as a trusted Microsoft partner, we see a huge opportunity for Avanade to quickly scale up to meet the growing need for solutions that help organisations realise, much needed business efficiencies, agility and resilience, and also help overcome barriers to growth.”

Added Quantiq CEO Stuart Fenton:

“QUANTIQ is excited to be joining Avanade, a business that shares QUANTIQ’s commitment to clients, employees and partners, as well as the belief in the power of Microsoft technologies to drive business transformation. Avanade represents an opportunity for QUANTIQ to expand its client offerings, making use of its entire range of technologies and service capabilities, as well as gain access to a global network of Dynamics professionals to help serve our international client base.“

This is the second M&A deal involving a Microsoft Dynamics partner that ChannelE2E has covered this week. The other deal involved Sylogist acquiring The Pavlik Group.