Avalara Acquires Oracle Cloud Software Partner AppKnit

Tax and compliance software provider Avalara, now backed by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, has acquired various Oracle application connector technology from AppKnit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vista Equity Partners, around the same time of the Avalara-AppKnit deal, acquired Avalara in October 2022 for $8.4 billion.

Automated Oracle Tax Compliance Connections

Avalara, based in Seattle, Washington, was founded in 2004. The company has 4,172 employees listed on LinkedIn. Avalara develops tax- and compliance-related software that integrates with ERP, accounting, e-commerce and financial management systems. The company’s partner ecosystem spans 1,200 organizations — including software developers, accountants and certified implementation partners.

AppKnit, based in Pleasanton, California, develops connector technology for Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards and PeopleSoft applications.

