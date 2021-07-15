Auvik CEO Marc Morin: We’ll Pursue Acquisitions

Amid news that private equity firm Great Hill Partners has invested $250 million in Auvik, ChannelE2E reached out to Auvik CEO Marc Morin (pictured above) for more details about the deal.

In particular, ChannelE2E was curious to know how Auvik will potentially evolve while working with Great Hill Partners — a private equity firm that has extensive experience in and around the MSP and technology markets.

Auvik — founded by Morin, Alex Hoff, and David Yach — develops cloud-centric software that allows MSPs and IT professionals to manage third-party networking hardware from Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and numerous other companies.

Auvik CEO Marc Morin: The Interview

Here’s a quick transcript of our email-based conversation…

ChannelE2E: Is Auvik still focused on MSPs, or has the company pivoted mainly to focus on end-customer IT professionals?

Morin: MSPs have and will continue to be a very important segment for Auvik as we address the wider area of ITOps. Auvik believes that most companies, of any size, should outsource all undifferentiated IT to MSP specialists. The MSP market should continue to grow and attract more clients with the movement to SaaS. IT Pros working for both CorpIT and MSP want to use tools like Auvik’s to manage their infrastructure.

ChannelE2E: Does the Great Hill investment represent a minority or majority stake in Auvik?

Morin: Great Hill Partners will own a majority interest in Auvik.

ChannelE2E: Will Auvik leverage some of the investment to pursue potential acquisitions?

Morin: Auvik has done an acquisition in 2018, and with this new phase of growth for the company, we expect to make more aggressive use of M/A to accelerate our product and go-to-market plans.

(Editor’s note: Auvik acquired Talaia for network traffic analytics software in 2018.)

ChannelE2E: How many employees, roughly, does Auvik now have?

Morin: Auvik has roughly 220 employees in Canada, UK, Spain and the US.