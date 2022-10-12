Auvik Acquires SaaS Management, Security, PC Management Tools

Latest Auvik acquisitions (Saaslio & Boardgent) target SaaS application discovery and security, and remote PC support. What MSPs need to know.

Network management software provider Auvik, backed by private equity firm Great Hill Partners, has acquired Saaslio and Boardgent. Auvik gains SaaS application discovery and remote desktop management capabilities, respectively. Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 891 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

The acquisitions align with Auvik’s earlier acquisition of WiFi management software provider MetaGeek, the buyer said.

Auvik Acquisitions: What MSP Partners Potentially Gain

Saaslio is the SaaS discovery solution that enables MSPs to uncover, manage, and secure their clients’ SaaS ecosystems, the seller said.

Saaslio, founded in 2020, is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. The company raised $430,000 in pre-seed funding, according to Crunchbase.

In some ways, Saaslio’s software may compete against Augmentt and SaaS Alert — two startups that offer SaaS application security solutions to MSPs.

Meanwhile, Boardgent was founded in 2019 and has eight employees listed on LinkedIn. The company’s software allows MSPs and IT departments to monitor, support and secure their computers.

Auvik, founded in 2011, has 267 employees listed on LinkedIn. The company originally positioned its software for MSPs, but Auvik has expanded its base to all types of IT teams — including corporate IT departments.

Private equity firm Great Hill Partners invested $250 million in Auvik in July 2021. That deal represents a majority stake in the cloud-based network management software provider.

Auvik Expands MSP Software, IT Management Portfolio

The acquisitions may position Auvik to compete more directly against entrenched endpoint management and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software tools from ConnectWise, Kaseya (owner of Datto), N-able, NinjaOne, and upstarts such as Atera and Syncro.

Describing how Auvik’s MSP partners and IT customers will benefit from the deals, Auvik said its evolving product line will “give IT departments the ability to easily identify, isolate and resolve issues impacting the end-user experience—an area not covered by traditional endpoint management and RMM tools—at the network, application, and endpoint levels.”

In a prepared statement about the acquisitions, Auvik CEO Marc Morin said;

“An organization’s ability to be productive is paramount anywhere. Auvik is working to support distributed-first organizations that need a centralized tool to monitor and manage the modern work environment. Auvik, Saaslio, and Boardgent have a similar approach to the market and how we value our clients. We believe that the combination of our deep expertise in network monitoring and management, experienced workforces, proprietary technologies, and innovative solutions allows our unified company to deliver the ultimate network monitoring platform.”

Added John Harden, founder of Saaslio:

“The advent of SaaS productivity apps has enabled the work-from-anywhere trend and lessened reliance on VPN connectivity, further complicating the work IT teams must do to keep end-users productive. Now, Saaslio and Auvik will provide IT professionals visibility and centralized control beyond the office firewall and into SaaS applications and issues facing end-users.”

Concluded Ricardo Polo Jaramillo, CEO of Boardgent: