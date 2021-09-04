Automation Anywhere IPO Plan: 10 Things for RPA Investors, Partners to Know

Automation Anywhere, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, is preparing for a potential IPO (initial public offering) that could happen in late 2021, Bloomberg reports.

Here are 10 things for RPA partners and potential Automation Anywhere investors to know:

1. RPA Market Growth Forecast: The global RPA software market is expected to reach $13.74 billion by 2028, up from $1.57 billion in 2020. The market’s compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2028 is expected to be 32.8%, Grand View Research predicts.

2. RPA Software’s Value to MSPs & IT Consulting Firms: RPA software allows businesses to write code and bots that rapidly automate formerly manual tasks across multiple departments — from IT service desks to HR, finance, customer support and more. MSPs can leverage RPA software to automate their own businesses, and they can also offer managed RPA and bot services to automate end-customer businesses. Global systems integrators (GSIs) and IT consulting firms promote RPA software for enterprise digital transformation projects. ChannelE2E expects some RPA tools to catch on in the SMB market, though that development has been slow to materialize so far.

3. Key RPA Software Companies & Rivals: In addition to Automation Anywhere, key RPA software companies and bot software tools include Blue Prism, Microsoft Power Automate, Salesforce, ServiceNow and UiPath, among others.

4. RPA Software M&A Activity: Merger and Acquisition (M&A) activity in the RPA software market has been steady and strong. Example deals include Salesforce acquiring Servicetrace RPA, and ServiceNow buying Intellibot. Moreover, Blue Prism may be acquired by private equity firms, according to ongoing rumors. Here’s a regularly updated list of RPA software mergers and acquisitions.

5. Automation Anywhere Valuation & Venture Capital Funding: Automation Anywhere’s valuation was $6.8 billion as of 2019. The company’s target IPO valuation is not disclosed as of this writing. Key venture capital investors in the business include General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs, NEA, Salesforce Ventures, SoftBank’s Vision Fund, Workday Ventures and World Innovation Lab.

6. Automation Anywhere Stock Ticker Symbol: The proposed ticker symbol is undisclosed.

7. Key Executive Moves: Automation Anywhere in May 2021 named James Budge as chief financial officer and Mike Micucci as new chief operating officer, Silicon Angle notes. Budge is a longtime finance executive who prepared three companies for their initial public offerings, while Micucci previously led Salesforce.com Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud businesses, the report indicated.

8. Automation Anywhere Partner Ecosystem: The company had more than 1,500 partners as of March 2020. Key focus areas include technology partners, business partners and training partners. Salesforce, Oracle and Siebel veteran Ben Yerushalmi joined Automation Anywhere as senior VP of global alliances and channels in September 2021.

9. Official Company News: Find the official Automation Anywhere press room here.

10. What’s Next: Check this blog regularly for more updates as they surface.