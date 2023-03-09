Australian MSP M&A: First Focus Acquires eStorm

Australian national managed service provider First Focus has acquired Brisbane-based IT provider eStorm. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

First Focus Acquires eStorm

First Focus, founded in 2003, is based in Sydney, Australia. The company has 280 employees listed on LinkedIn. First Focus’s areas of expertise include Information Technology Solutions, Managed Service Providers, IT Outsourcing, IT Support, Cloud Services, IT Consulting, Private Cloud, and IT Strategy.

eStorm, founded in 2002, is based in Brisbane, Australia. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. eStorm’s areas of expertise include IT Consulting Services, Managed IT Services, Cloud Services, IT Support, IT Solutions, Hardware Services, Licensing, Cyber Security, Managed Service Providers, and Business Telephony.

First Focus’ eStorm acquisition deepens the combined companies’ managed services capability, including in the education sector and Apple products, the companies said. The acquisition of eStorm is the fourth complementary acquisition by First Focus over the past two years, following earlier acquisitions of The Specializt, Flexnet and Ordyss.

First Focus Acquires eStorm: Executive Perspectives

Ross Sardi, CEO of First Focus, said:

“It’s been a great few months getting to know Jason [LaMacchia] and eStorm, and I’m excited to have them officially join First Focus. The acquisition of eStorm adds expertise in a couple of important areas – Apple devices and support, as well as their experience in the Education sector. These are key additions to continuing to build our breadth of services and be the #1 MSP across SMB and midmarket.”

Jason La Macchia, CEO of eStorm, added: