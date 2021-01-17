August Equity Acquires Fourth MSP, Business Systems UK

Private equity firm August Equity has acquired Business Systems UK Limited, an MSP (managed IT services provider) that specializes in cloud enterprise communications solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 43 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Business Systems has approximately 85 employees and roughly 170 customers. Geoff Love, formerly CEO of Commify, joins as Business Systems as executive chairman.

Business Systems Acquired: More MSP Business Details

Business Systems’ areas of expertise include call monitoring & compliance, workforce engagement management and contact center as a Service (CCaaS) offerings to highly regulated enterprise clients. In addition to offering managed IT services, Business Systems has developed a voice compliance software tool called WordWatch, which features call recording and retrieval capabilities.

In a prepared statement about the deal, August Equity Partner Mehul Patel said:

“We are delighted to back the team in growing Business Systems to become a leading player in its market space. This platform has an opportunity to expand its customer base globally whilst investing more on higher growth segments such as CCaaS and its internally developed voice compliance management tool, Wordwatch. August has developed a successful playbook to develop managed services businesses through acquisition and organic strategies and create an outstanding business over the period of our ownership.”

Added August Equity Director Richard Muckle:

“We have been mapping and tracking the Enterprise Communications and Contact Centre market for over two years now. Business Systems, as a platform for growth, offers best-in-class solutions to highly discerning customers. We look forward to working with Adam and Geoff and to partnering with many more businesses who want to join us on this exciting journey.”

August Equity: Earlier MSP Investments and Acquisitions

August Equity has been an active buyer of MSPs. Three earlier investments involve cybersecurity specialist SecureData, unified communications firm Charterhouse Voice & Data, and cloud MSP specialist Air IT.