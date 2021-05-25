Augmentt Engage: SaaS Application Management for MSPs

MSP software startup Augmentt has unveiled Augmentt Engage. The SaaS application management tool allows MSPs to discover, managed and secure Microsoft Office 365 cloud workloads. Support for additional third-party SaaS applications is planned.

Augmentt Engage also tracks data around SaaS usage, spend optimization and security policies. With the MSP focus in mind, the software integrates with PSA (professional services automation) and RMM (remote monitoring and management) software from ConnectWise and N-able, among other third-party offerings.

Early testers and adopters appear to include such MSPs as CalTech, JPMerc & Co. and Kinetics Group, among others.

Augmentt’s Overall SaaS Management Platform

Engage is the latest module within the broader Augmentt software and services portfolio. The other offerings include:

Augmentt Discover: SaaS and Shadow IT discovery, monitoring and reporting module.

SaaS and Shadow IT discovery, monitoring and reporting module. Augmentt Academy: An online learning, training and go-to-market platform for MSPs.

An online learning, training and go-to-market platform for MSPs. A ugmentt Assist: A white label option for SaaS Services and associated operation center capabilities.

A white label option for SaaS Services and associated operation center capabilities. Augmentt Accelerator: Provides MSPs an unlimited number of Essential licenses to perform SaaS audits and upsell services.

Provides MSPs an unlimited number of Essential licenses to perform SaaS audits and upsell services. Augmentt Alliances: A portfolio of complementary vendor partners that are working with and integrate with Augmentt.

Augmentt Executive Leadership Has MSP Software Experience

In a prepared statement about the Augmentt Engage launch, CEO Derik Belair said:

“Our goal is to give MSPs complete visibility and total SaaS control of their customers’ solution ecosystems, from a single platform. We are the only channel-enabled SaaS management solution on the market today, and we’re innovating at a rapid clip to serve as a single source of truth and reliability for MSPs when it comes to delivering secure SaaS management.”

Added Augmentt co-founder and chairman Gavin Garbutt:

“Augmentt is 100% committed to helping our MSP partners become the global leaders in Managed SaaS Services. The market opportunity around SaaS management is growing at an astronomical rate and the need is everywhere. We’re excited to bring this latest rev of innovation to market and help MSPs better protect, manage and serve their customers operating in a hybrid or cloud environment.”

Belair and Garbutt are familiar executives to thousands of MSPs worldwide. The duo previously played key roles in building N-able, the MSP software platform acquired by SolarWinds in 2013.

Additional Augmentt executives and team members include:

SaaS Application Monitoring and Management: Multiple Startups

Augmentt’s technology sounds promising, but competition also looms. Indeed, multiple SaaS security software and management startups have raised funding to safeguard and optimize Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce & more.

Startups in the market that have raised funding in recent months include:

Of the companies covered above, only SaaS Alerts (led by Thrive and Kaseya veteran Jim Lippie) and Augmentt have vowed to focus on MSPs.